Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the South Balochistan Package includes federal and provincial projects worth Rs. 600 billion for the development of various sectors.

He said these views while in a meeting of Apex Committee to review the progress of South Balochistan Development Package held at Planning Commission, Islamabad.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, Chief Secretary Balochistan Motahar Niaz Rana and federal and provincial officials concerned also attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed officials concerned to expedite the progress of projects. The development package is an important step towards development of South Balochistan and elimination of backwardness.

The South Balochistan Development Package is a gift from the federal government to the people of the region.

The chief minister stressed on the need for timely release of package projects by the federal government. “Awareness and public appreciation of the package from the conscious people of South Balochistan is welcome,” the chief minister said. “There is a need for smart planning for rapid development in the present times,” he said.

He said that establishment of border markets included in the development package will increase employment opportunities. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has been requested to give North Balochistan development package,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister has promised early announcement of North Balochistan development package.