Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Arman Sabir

04th Mar, 2022. 07:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Special teams sent to Bhains Colony to vaccinate cattle against Lumpy Skin Disease

Arman Sabir

04th Mar, 2022. 07:21 pm
Cattle in Bhains Colony

Task force constituted to control and confine Lumpy Skin Disease (LCD) among cattle in Bhains Colony, Karachi. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Livestock department on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a task force to control and confine the Lumpy Skin Disease (LCD) infections spread among cattle in Bhains Colony, Karachi.

Read more: Precautions you should follow while going cattle markets (Cow mandi)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of the reports that the lumpy skin disease has affected cattle in the cattle colony causing an unrest among the dairy farmers, directed DG Livestock Dr Nazeer Kalhoro to send special teams to the [dairy] farmers to vaccinate their cattle against the viral disease.

The DG Livestock, on the directives of the CM, constituted a task force to control and contain the lumpy skin disease infections in Karachi.

The task force includes Additional Director Livestock Dr. Rafique Memon (Chairman) Dr. Habibullah Jamali, Dr Javed Memon, Dr Rashid Pirzada, Dr. Amjad Shah, Dr. Khalid Jalbani (Members) with the task to take all the necessary steps and utilise their resources to control the disease in affected areas.

The task force would collect the samples from the infected animals of affected areas and submit them [samples] to Central Veterinary Diagnosis Tando Jam and to the Sindh Institute of Animal Health Karachi.

The task force has also been allowed to utilise the Human Resources and field force from the adjoining districts, if required. The task force would also develop coordination with the Municipal authorities concerned to launch anti-mosquito spray of the colonies.

It would also submit daily progress reports to the DG Livestock and to the CM secretariat.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research (Livestock Wing) of the federal government through a letter has confirmed that Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been confirmed in selected areas of Sindh and South Punjab and issued certain guidelines to control it.

Read more: Congo Virus claims three lives in Karachi

The field team of the Livestock department has started visiting Cattle Colony, Karachi to vaccinate the cattle. They also started collecting samples for lab tests.

The chief minister has assured the dairy farmers that their farms would be given proper attention for producing healthy milk.

Read More

3 hours ago
SHC grants journalist Mohsin Baig interim post arrest bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted interim post arrest...
3 hours ago
PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi appears before ATC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Friday, appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court...
4 hours ago
‘Terrorism continues to remain our foremost national challenge’

Condemnations pour in after at least 30 people lost their lives and...
4 hours ago
President Arif Alvi warm welcomes Uzbek President at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr for a meeting with...
5 hours ago
‘Good luck to both teams’: PM Imran welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan, visiting...
5 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry invites Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has invited the Indian cricket...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Julia Fox
1 min ago
Julia Fox admits that dating Kanye West ‘changed her’ for the wrong reasons

Julia Fox has revealed details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West....
Shane Warne
7 mins ago
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner of all time and an Australian cricket...
Mila Kunis,
8 mins ago
Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian-American actress, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have donated $3 million to Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis, known for her role in That 70's Show, and her...
The Dropout
16 mins ago
Three reviews of Hulu’s The Dropout based on your knowledge of the Elizabeth Holmes scandal.

At this point, most people are familiar with Elizabeth Holmes' storey (and...
Adsence Ad 300X600