Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 06:45 pm
Sri Lanka government says airline operations not affected by fuel shortage

COLOMBO, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Sri Lankan government on Thursday said the present fuel crisis in the country triggered by a foreign exchange shortage has not affected the operation of flight services at international airports.

State Minister of Aviation D.V. Chanaka told journalists here that the required funds for the purchase of jet fuel had been paid to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and airlines were not facing any fuel shortage.

“Presently we have enough jet fuel in hand, which would be enough for 15 days and another shipment will arrive by April 9. International flights are continuing as normal,” Chanaka said.

The current fuel shortage in the South Asian country was largely caused by a scarcity of U.S. dollars.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has promised that funds will be made available to import fuel oil, saying that several ships carrying oil have arrived at the Colombo Port or are on their way.

 

