Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a positive note and stayed in the green zone throughout the day on Thursday due to a decline in the international commodity prices.

“Moreover, Investors opted for an accumulation across the board especially in the cement stocks. Volumes remained dull. The KSE 100 Index closed 810 points up, as value buying was observed in the last trading hour,” an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 1.88 per cent, or 810.66 points, to close at 43,853.62 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 1.96 per cent, or 328.74 points, to close at 17,076.51 points.

As many as 356 scrips were active of which 242 advanced, 95 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 271.90 million shares, compared with the turnover of 183.70 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Nestle Pakistan up Rs80 to close at Rs5,450/share, and Systems Limited up Rs42 to close at Rs674.94/share.

The companies that reflected the most losses included Bhanero Tex down Rs81.96 to close at Rs1,317.04/share, and Sanofi-Aventis down Rs30 to close at Rs860/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Pak Elektron(R) with a turnover of 35 million shares. The scrip shed 80 paisas to close at Rs2.52/share, followed by TPL Properties with a turnover of 23.45 million shares. It gained 24 paisas to close at Rs23.72/share. WorldCall Telecom remained the third with a turnover of 22.92 million shares. It shed 1 paisa to finish at Rs1.69/share.