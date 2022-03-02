Taking lead: Sindh governor signs bill for restoration of student unions

Before student unions were banned by the Ziaul Haq regime in 1984, their activities were conducted through regular annual elections in universities and colleges. Image: AFP

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Student Union Restoration Bill 2019, received from the provincial law department.

The student unions are entrusted with the responsibility to work for the social & academic welfare of the students and to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of all students.

Besides promoting and strengthening relations between students and educational institutions, the body will also facilitate organisation of cultural, intellectual & other extracurricular activities to make them responsible citizens.

Read more: Sindh takes the lead

With the restoration of the student union, the governor hoped that students would play a positive role to assist the educational institutions in maintaining discipline and ensuring the respect of teachers and staff of the institutions.

The Sindh Assembly in February unanimously passed a landmark bill for the restoration of student unions across the province, making Sindh the first province to revive the unions after a yawning gap of 38 years.

Read more: Revival of student unions to help in improving educational institutes’ environment: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had termed the passage of the bill as a historic event and hoped that it would bring positive development in the educational institutions with marked improvement in the educational environment.

Before student unions were banned by the Ziaul Haq regime in 1984, their activities were conducted through regular annual elections in universities and colleges. Student parties that participated in these elections played an important role in looking after vital academic, cultural, and political interests of the students.