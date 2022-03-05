Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 11:39 am
Terrorism has its genesis in extremism: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that terrorism has its genesis in extremism.

The minister took to Twitter and maintained the enemies had been using religious fanaticism as a tool to spread violence.

Fawad Chaudhry opined in connection to the blast in Peshawar on Friday during prayers, “Extremism resulted as the pulpit, educational institutions and police are not playing their role.”

Read more: ‘Terrorism continues to remain our foremost national challenge’

He was of the view that to curb the ramping terrorism, the country needs action taken with concord.

Earlier the minister for information said that the Peshawar blast had links with a big conspiracy against Pakistan.

“We have fought such conspiracies in the past. Inshallah, [God’s willing] the enemies of Pakistan will still fail,”

Notably, at least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded in a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

