Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:04 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

The correct way to shake hand with Queen Elizabeth

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:04 am
Queen
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The protocol is crucial when it comes to the royal family, and there is a lot of it to observe. This starts the instant you meet one of The Firm’s members.

A simple handshake will not be enough, especially when meeting the Queen. If you ever have the good fortune to visit the palace and shake Her Majesty’s hand, there are certain very precise protocols you must follow.

To begin, you should always wait for the monarch to start the handshake; you should never extend your hand first: “If you are a member of the public meeting a member of the royal family, you should never offer your hand to shake – wait for them to initiate the handshake.”

More unusually, the handshake itself is one-of-a-kind. “A royal handshake should consist of two to three pumps, with your palms open and your thumbs down,” Grant told Insider.
Then, once the handshake is complete, no more touching should occur, as this is not customary when the public interacts with the royals. This is why rule one, which states that they must commence the shaking, applies, according to the expert.

According to Grant, the touching prohibition serves both a security and an etiquette purpose. He added he said. “It poses a major security risk if someone is able to get so close that they are able to touch members of the Royal Family.”

And is considered a security risk to the royal family is not really a position that anyone wants to end up in.

 

Read More

20 mins ago
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir land in hot water for 'poor' parenting skills

Our famous couples are not new to the spotlight, but Pakistan's power...
36 mins ago
Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

With three decades of music-making behind him, Pakistan's greatest music hero, Bilal...
44 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have warned of a sharp decline in multi-million dollar transactions

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fail to produce content as part...
48 mins ago
Sana Javed’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and model. Shehr-e-Zaat, her debut drama series,...
48 mins ago
Prince Charles and Camilla attend an exhibition commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla appeared to be in good spirits...
51 mins ago
Camilla's latest royal engagement leaves fans concerned about her health

The future Queen Consort's shaky hand was noticed by royal fans at...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry “could launch a spiteful attack” on Camilla and “blame her for mental health.”

PRINCE In his upcoming autobiography, Harry may launch a "spiteful attack" on...
Kate Middleton
10 mins ago
Kate Middleton bakes homemade chocolate brownies for volunteers when she and Prince William visit a Ukrainian support center

During a visit to a Ukrainian support centre with Prince William, Kate...
Israel, Turkey hail new era after years of broken ties
15 mins ago
Israel, Turkey hail new era after years of broken ties

ANKARA, March 9, 2022 (AFP) - Israel and Turkey proclaimed a new era...
Urwa Hocane's
15 mins ago
Urwa Hocane’s latest video goes viral on the internet

Urwa Hocane is an Pakistan actress and model. Urwa Hocane made her...
Adsence Ad 300X600