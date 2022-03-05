The evacuation of Mariupol has been put on hold

Officials in Mariupol claim that Russian soldiers are violating the truce, and they are delaying the evacuation of residents.

“The evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed due to the Russian side’s failure to comply to the ceasefire and has maintained shelling both of Mariupol itself and its surrounds, as well as for security concerns,” municipal officials stated in a statement on social media.

The Russian army made no quick response.