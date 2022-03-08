SIBBI: Five personnel were martyred and 19 others including three civilians got wounded in a bomb blast incident on Jail Road in Sibi on Tuesday.

The explosion reportedly took place after 15 minutes of passage of President Arif Alvi’s convoy near Sibi Mela.

The dead and wounded were shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

FC personnel reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Rescue sources said ostensibly, the blast was a suicide attack as they had found a leg which appeared to be of a suicide bomber.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over loss of precious lives and directed for provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

The Balochistan chief minister said the terrorists tried to sabotage historical festival of Sibi. The Sibi Mela was a source of recreation for common men, farmers, businessmen and rich, he said adding that the terrorist incident was a conspiracy against the working class.

“Anti-development elements do not want that people of Balochistan make progress and get employments. We will foil any attempt against development work,” he said.

The chief minister directed to boost security of Sibi and bring all the resources into use to arrest the elements involved in the incident.

Advisers to Balochistan CM for Home and Tribal Affairs, Meer Zia ullah Langau, sought investigation report on the explosion and directed to provide the best possible health facilities to the wounded.