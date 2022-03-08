Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Five FC, police personnel martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:03 pm
Roof Collapse
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SIBBI: Five personnel were martyred and 19 others including three civilians got wounded in a bomb blast incident on Jail Road in Sibi on Tuesday.

The explosion reportedly took place after 15 minutes of passage of President Arif Alvi’s convoy near Sibi Mela.

The dead and wounded were shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Read more: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police identify 11 suspects involved in Peshawar blast

FC personnel reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Rescue sources said ostensibly, the blast was a suicide attack as they had found a leg which appeared to be of a suicide bomber.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over loss of precious lives and directed for provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

The Balochistan chief minister said the terrorists tried to sabotage historical festival of Sibi. The Sibi Mela was a source of recreation for common men, farmers, businessmen and rich, he said adding that the terrorist incident was a conspiracy against the working class.

Read more: Four killed as car plunges into ditch in Taxila

“Anti-development elements do not want that people of Balochistan make progress and get employments. We will foil any attempt against development work,” he said.

The chief minister directed to boost security of Sibi and bring all the resources into use to arrest the elements involved in the incident.

Advisers to Balochistan CM for Home and Tribal Affairs, Meer Zia ullah Langau, sought investigation report on the explosion and directed to provide the best possible health facilities to the wounded.

Read More

2 hours ago
'Khan ready to compete', Gill welcomes opp's no-confidence motion

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said...
2 hours ago
No place for a corrupt system in Naya Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr...
2 hours ago
Pakistan fully committed to protection of women’s rights: FO

Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of women’s rights,...
3 hours ago
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Pressure mounts on the government as the opposition has submitted the no-confidence...
3 hours ago
Empowered women to ensure development & progress in Pakistan: First Lady

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
Supreme Court orders authorities to de-seal Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the concerned authorities...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Piers Morgan still ‘doesn’t believe Meghan Markle’ a year after their interview with Oprah

Piers Morgan, a British TV presenter, stormed off the set of Good...
Stacey Dooley
7 mins ago
Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent: What is the topic of the presenter’s new show, and when will it air?

Stacey investigates current affairs issues affecting young people all over the world...
Katie Price
13 mins ago
Katie Price – What Harvey Did Next review: This sensitive documentary keeps viewers at arm’s length

Katie Price has been preparing for this moment for a long time....
Imran Khan Buzdar
14 mins ago
CM Buzdar still has support of PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has refused to remove Punjab Chief Minister...
Adsence Ad 300X600