To jump bandwagon of IT inevitable for Pakistan: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said that it is inevitable for the country to jump the bandwagon of information technology to achieve fast economic development.

He was addressing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards 2022 on Wednesday.

The President maintained that the progress in the field of information technology would also fulfill the market needs for human capital.

“The incumbent government had announced record incentives for the IT sector & also ensured the immediate resolution of the issues faced by the IT industry”, he added.

President Alvi opined that Pakistan’s importance had increased in the current digital era due to its youth bulge.

“The billionaire Pakistanis in the Silicon Valley also repeatedly mentioned the dire need of quality human resources”.

Earlier, while addressing the convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Technology in Islamabad, President Alvi underlined the need for promoting IT-related education to take the country forward on the path of development.

The President also called for a paradigm shift in the education sector, saying online education should be promoted to substantially produce IT skilled manpower.