APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 10:16 am
Todd Greenberg appreciates security arrangements made for Australian cricket team

APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 10:16 am
Australian Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has appreciated the security arrangements made for the Australian cricket team in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday) along with other office bearers of Australia Cricket, ICC, and the PCB ahead of the first test match between Pakistan and Australia, he said our players were unbelievably excited to be in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley said it was a historic day saying they were looking forward to this series.

He was also appreciative of the overwhelmingly warm welcome received by the Australian team in Pakistan.

The CEO of ICC Geoff Allordice said that a strong Pakistan is very important for international cricket. He said he understands the importance of this series for the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Pakistani cricket fans who will get the opportunity to see the best players from both sides in action.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Faisal Hasnain said both the countries were making tireless efforts over the last many months to make this tour a reality. He said the Australian tour sends out a very positive and strong message to the entire world and we are confident that when the Australian team returns home, they will leave with fond memories and also hopefully become ambassadors of Pakistan.

The PCB Chief Executive said the people of Pakistan waited for twenty-four years to see a strong Australian team play in Pakistan. He urged the cricket fans to come and see the matches, fill the stadiums and enjoy what promises to be high-quality matches between the two world-class teams.

