Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:38 pm
Top five vehicles to buy in Pakistan with good features at reasonable price

In Pakistan, it is difficult for middle-class people to get a new pricey car. As a result, the majority of Pakistanis prefer to acquire the cheapest automobiles available, which are equally affordable in terms of maintenance and fuel consumption.

The average Pakistani has the financial means to purchase a car for less than ten lakh rupees. On the road, cars under ten lacs appear to be extremely affordable.

Automobile manufacturers in Pakistan produce the cheapest cars possible, taking into account the purchasing capacity of customers.

Here BOL News list top five vehicles that you can easily buy at reasonable prices with good features.

Faw V2

Faw V2 is known for its excellent design, with front-wheel drive system. It contains 1300cc engine. For the hatchback, this is an impressive feature.

Its latest model is priced between Rs 15.7 lakh and Rs 16.1 lakh.

However, used older models of Faw 2 are being sold for between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.

Hyundai Santro

Santro was successful in the early and mid-2000s, after which its popularity plummeted. But this does not mean that it has completely collapsed, even today many people still have this excellent car in their homes.

Used Santro can be easily bought by a middle-class person at a reasonable price of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for his family.

Its 1000cc engine can provide power. It even has enough space to fit a family.

Suzuki Baleno

Baleno was one of the coolest cars of its time with 13000cc engine, but over time it became one of the low-end cars. One reason for this is that many new sedans are now coming to market. However, Baleno is definitely a car that can compete with today’s cars.

Baleno can be purchased between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Faw X-PV

This is a multi-purpose vehicle. However, due to other MPVs, it has dropped to a much lower rating than other cars.

It definitely has plenty of storage space and comfortable seats for the whole family. The Faw X-PV with front-wheel drive and 1000cc engine can give a good fuel average.

Suzuki Margalla

Everyone has been crazy about this car because Suzuki imports its chassis from Japan, but later they decided to produce it locally between 1992 and 1998.

Margalla was equipped with 1300cc engine, and can now be purchased for between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

