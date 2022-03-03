Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a joint press stakeout in Islamabad on Thursday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have expressed commitment to revive the traditional cooperative partnership through improved connectivity.

At a joint press stakeout with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is matter of satisfaction that trade between the two brotherly countries increased by 50 per cent in last one year while joint ventures between the business communities of the two countries enhanced by 5 per cent.

The Prime Minister said we have decided to resume direct flights between the two countries that will not only improve connectivity but will help promote tourism and trade.

He said train route with Uzbekistan will help boosting linkages with Central Asian States which will also benefit the war torn Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said both countries will jointly produce a film on Mughal Emperor Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur.

He said he has shared his narrative on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Uzbek President.

The Prime Minister said the United Nations should fully implement the international law against human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Over Afghanistan issue, the Prime Minister said we will be lobbying to unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan.

He said campaign will be launched to devise ways and suggest measures for the recognition of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the two countries signed different Memorandum of Understandings including Strategic Partnership and Preferential Trade Agreement.

Other agreements include cooperation in the field Television and Radio, Promotion of Pilgrimage Tourism, cooperation in the field of environment and climate change, Action Plan of practical measures in the field of security and cooperation in Railways.