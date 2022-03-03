Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan increased by 50pc in last one year: PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:18 pm
Pakistan and Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a joint press stakeout in Islamabad on Thursday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have expressed commitment to revive the traditional cooperative partnership through improved connectivity.

At a joint press stakeout with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is matter of satisfaction that trade between the two brotherly countries increased by 50 per cent in last one year while joint ventures between the business communities of the two countries enhanced by 5 per cent.

Read more: Pakistan calls for working with Afghan govt to ensure regional peace

The Prime Minister said we have decided to resume direct flights between the two countries that will not only improve connectivity but will help promote tourism and trade.

He said train route with Uzbekistan will help boosting linkages with Central Asian States which will also benefit the war torn Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said both countries will jointly produce a film on Mughal Emperor Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur.

He said he has shared his narrative on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Uzbek President.

The Prime Minister said the United Nations should fully implement the international law against human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Over Afghanistan issue, the Prime Minister said we will be lobbying to unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan.

Read more: Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide

He said campaign will be launched to devise ways and suggest measures for the recognition of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the two countries signed different Memorandum of Understandings including Strategic Partnership and Preferential Trade Agreement.

Other agreements include cooperation in the field Television and Radio, Promotion of Pilgrimage Tourism, cooperation in the field of environment and climate change, Action Plan of practical measures in the field of security and cooperation in Railways.

Read More

3 hours ago
Govt preparing work plan for 'mobile phones on instalments' project

Federal Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque said mobile phones...
4 hours ago
Police officials involved in running gambling den detained for investigation

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police on Thursday detained a...
4 hours ago
'Overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets'

LAHORE: District and Sessions Judge Dera Ghazi Khan Abdul Rahim said that...
5 hours ago
Uzbek president to discuss connectivity projects with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a...
5 hours ago
Shahbaz Gill terms money launderers as real impersonators

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr...
5 hours ago
Microsoft signs agreement with Sindh govt for digitalisation of education system

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft has signed an Educational Transformation Agreement (ETA) agreement with two...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Watch 'Mrs & Mr Shameem' trailer — an imperfect love story features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz
5 mins ago
Watch ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer — the mismatched couple features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz

ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original releases the most anticipated trailer of “Mrs. &...
Alizeh Shah
56 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....
PDWP
59 mins ago
PDWP approves Rs2.10 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of...
upbeat data
1 hour ago
Stocks close in green on upbeat economic data

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Thursday showed slight recovery led by selected...
Adsence Ad 300X600