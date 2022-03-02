Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria hacked: FO

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:42 pm
Sindh Investment website hacked
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Foreign Office has said that the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria have been hacked.

In a tweet, a Foreign Office spokesperson said that all messages being posted through these accounts were not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.

In December last year, the Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia, which openly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, was hacked and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducted an inquiry into it.

Read more: Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia criticising PM is reportedly ‘hacked’

Foreign Officer Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad had tweeted, “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.”

Read More

49 mins ago
PTA blocks nearly 26.03 million fake and replica mobile devices

ISLAMABAD: Since the implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System...
2 hours ago
Earthquake tremors felt in different parts of KP

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude was felt in different parts of Khyber...
2 hours ago
Punjab govt to start a BS nursing programme, 44 nursing schools to be upgraded

The government of Punjab announced to upgrade nearly 44 nursing schools to...
3 hours ago
7,500 street criminals in Karachi on bails or at large, police tells CM

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation in view of rising street crimes, Sindh...
3 hours ago
Baloch Cultural Day being celebrated with zeal today

The Baloch cultural day, which falls on March 2 every year, is...
3 hours ago
Fuel price reduction upsets opposition, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
1 min ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,’ according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
Mother and son
6 mins ago
Viral: Mother and son dance to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Many individuals are also following the craze of nailing the Dholida song's...
indonesia
8 mins ago
Indonesia reports 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, 376 more deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
10 mins ago
Taking lead: Sindh governor signs bill for restoration of student unions

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Student Union Restoration...
Adsence Ad 300X600