Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria hacked: FO

Foreign Office has said that the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria have been hacked.

In a tweet, a Foreign Office spokesperson said that all messages being posted through these accounts were not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked. All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 2, 2022

In December last year, the Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia, which openly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, was hacked and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducted an inquiry into it.

