Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 08:05 pm
Two killed, 19 injured in Quetta bomb blast

Quetta bomb blast

Two persons were killed in a bomb blast and 19 others injured in Quetta on Wednesday. Image: File

Two persons were killed in a bomb blast and 19 others injured in Quetta on Wednesday, Bol TV reported.

The blast occurred near a police mobile van and the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

On 31st December, 2021, At least four people have been killed while 15 others injured in a blast, which occurred near Science College on Jinnah Road in Quetta on Thursday night. According to the police, a meeting of Jamiat-i-Ulama (Nazreeyati) had ended just before the blast took place.

Maulana Qadir Loni and other leaders were also among participants of the meeting.

Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Interior, Zia Lango on the instruction of the chief minister visited blast site and the hospital, where he inquired after the injured and directed the hospital authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing best treatment to the victims.

The police high-ups also briefed the advisor about the blast. Langu asked the police to review the security plan under the instructions of the Balochistan chief minister.

He vowed that the terrorists, who carried out this nefarious act, would be brought to justice at every cost.

Earlier, talking to media, DIG Fida Hassan Shah, who visited the blast scene, said that as soon as Jamiat-i-Ulama (Nazriyati) programme culminated, the blast occurred at the gate. Although the security was provided for the programme. However the investigation was underway, he added.

He said that this was a remote-controlled bomb blast. Security arrangements for New Year celebrations have been beefed up, he further said.

