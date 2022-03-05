UAE Embassy organizes mini Marathon to celebration of 50 years of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Islamabad: The UAE Embassy in Islamabad in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a Mini-Marathon to celebrate the 50 years of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A large number of athletes from deferent nationalities and Ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic community participated in this healthy and family-friendly 5 km. and 2 km. run on Saturday 5th March 2022 in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion said that the Mini Marathon and remarkable participations from all walks of life reflects the longstanding brotherhood, partnerships, and shared values between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador Al Zaabi hailed the deep rooted relations between two friendly countries, derived from the depth of Islamic brotherhood and geographical, cultural and historical bonds, that evolved into a strategic partnership between the two countries and peoples over recent years.

He extended his thanks to the Government of Pakistan for feciltating the Marathon and to Gerry’s, Sheikh Zayed International Academy, Bank Al Falah, DP World for sponsoring this event.

The UAE Embassy in Islamabad is organizing number of social and cultural activities to celebrate the golden jubilee of PAK- UAE relations this year.