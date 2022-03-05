Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 11:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

UAE Embassy organizes mini Marathon to celebration of 50 years of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 11:47 pm
Marathon to celebration

UAE Embassy organizes mini Marathon to celebration of 50 years of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Islamabad: The UAE Embassy in Islamabad in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a Mini-Marathon to celebrate the 50 years of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A large number of athletes from deferent nationalities and Ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic community participated in this healthy and family-friendly 5 km. and 2 km. run on Saturday 5th March 2022 in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion said that the Mini Marathon and remarkable participations from all walks of life reflects the longstanding brotherhood, partnerships, and shared values between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador Al Zaabi hailed the deep rooted relations between two friendly countries, derived from the depth of Islamic brotherhood and geographical, cultural and historical bonds, that evolved into a strategic partnership between the two countries and peoples over recent years.

He extended his thanks to the Government of Pakistan for feciltating the Marathon and to Gerry’s, Sheikh Zayed International Academy, Bank Al Falah, DP World for sponsoring this event.

The UAE Embassy in Islamabad is organizing number of social and cultural activities to celebrate the golden jubilee of PAK- UAE relations this year.

Read More

6 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: David Warner flaunts his dance moves to the world

The cameras caught a glimpse of Australian star David Warner flaunting his...
6 hours ago
Kate Middleton had a heart-to-heart with Queen Elizabeth II about her parenting difficulties: experts

As a mother of three young children, the Duchess of Cambridge must...
7 hours ago
Death toll in Peshawar blast incident climbs to 62

PESHAWAR: Death toll in the Peshawar blast incident has climbed to 62...
7 hours ago
Madamé Albana Planeja holds a special event to advocate Women Empowerment

Equality and diversity are an important aspect for the society's growth, as...
7 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin to hold a conversation on Sunday: Spokesperson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin...
7 hours ago
South Korea reports 254,327 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 5 - South Korea reported 254,327 new COVID-19 cases as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Carolina Lekker
40 mins ago
Carolina Lekker Playboy model charges women $2,000 to ‘honeytrap’ their boyfriends.

Would you hire a Playboy model to "honeytrap" your husband? Carolina Lekker...
iPhone Trick
45 mins ago
iPhone Trick: Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Your iPhone has a hidden feature that allows you to quickly and...
Horoscope Today
52 mins ago
Horoscope Today 5th March- The ‘Luckiest Day of the Year’ has arrived, bringing you a miracle.

Are you ready to strike it rich? I'm sure you are! It's...
Mila Kunis
1 hour ago
Mila Kunis says she’s “never been more proud to be Ukrainian,” and she’s launching a refugee fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on social media in...
Adsence Ad 300X600