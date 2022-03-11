Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

UK teaching assistant Hannah Harris deceives parents with texts in order to have intimate relations with a teen boy in a carpark

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:29 pm
Hannah Harris 
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A teaching assistant was sentenced to six years in prison for impersonating the mother of a teenage boy’s phoney girlfriend in order for them to have sex in a supermarket parking lot.

Hannah Harris, a 23-year-old British woman, met the 14-year-old at a school in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, where she later worked, and had sex with him between December 2019 and January 2020.

According to the BBC, Harris tricked the boy’s parents into letting him go out by telling them her name was Olivia and she was the mother of his fictitious teenage girlfriend, a fellow pupil named Kayla.

According to Hertfordshire police, the storey allowed Harris to pretend her ‘daughter’ was meeting up with their son in order to arrange pick-up times and locations.

According to the evidence presented at St Albans Crown Court, she texted the boy’s parents on one occasion, saying, “Seems Kayla and [the boy] are getting along well, so I am happy to ferry them around.”

“The names Kayla and Olivia were fictions to hide the fact they were meeting up,” prosecutor Simon Wilshire told the court.

“The parents were in fact talking to Ms Harris, as that was the number they had been given for ‘Olivia’.”

Over the two months, Harris took the boy out, buying him snacks, lollies and ice creams and letting him smoke cannabis.

They also had sex in a supermarket car park.The boy’s older brother discovered the relationship ruse in January 2020 and confronted his sibling, who admitted both Kayla and Olivia were made up, according to the BBC.

“When the parents realised what had happened, they realised they had unwittingly facilitated the contact,” Mr Wilshire explained.

While Harris was charged with four counts of having sex with a child, some of which involved activity in her home, she was found not guilty of three counts and convicted of the charge involving sex in the supermarket carpark.

According to the BBC, Harris told police that the relationship began when the boy sent her an Instagram message and that she kept in touch with him.

According to the judge, she “disregarded” warnings about “inappropriate discussions” and “groomed” the boy.

Harris was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday.

She will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be barred from working with children.

 

Read More

13 mins ago
Prince Charles sends a heartfelt message to people of Australia after flooding

Following the sad fatalities and damage caused by extensive floods in Queensland...
43 mins ago
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Samsung, Google, and Motorola

iPhone SE 2022, has turned heads of budget range phone aficionados, but...
57 mins ago
Missile accidentally fired into Pakistan, admits Indian defence ministry

Indian defence ministry has admitted its mistake that a missile had accidentally...
1 hour ago
SBP announces measures to boost agri financing

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to promote agriculture...
2 hours ago
IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga selected as Rajasthan Royals' fast bowling coach

BANGALORE: The Rajasthan Royals announced Friday that Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith...
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth only takes calls from two individuals

You'd think that as the monarchy's leader, Queen Elizabeth would have to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Nova 9 SE
1 min ago
Huawei introduces Nova 9 SE to compete with Redmi Note 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 9 SE: Along with the Nova 9 Pro 5G, Huawei...
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
2 mins ago
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
Prince Charles
3 mins ago
Prince Charles is’more fulfilled’ now that he has ‘bulletproof’ Camilla by his side

Experts applaud Since having 'bulletproof' Camilla by his side, Prince Charles' attitude...
Farrukh Habib
3 mins ago
Farrukh Habib urges world to take note of Indian nuclear missile system’s weakness

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to...
Adsence Ad 300X600