UK teaching assistant Hannah Harris deceives parents with texts in order to have intimate relations with a teen boy in a carpark

A teaching assistant was sentenced to six years in prison for impersonating the mother of a teenage boy’s phoney girlfriend in order for them to have sex in a supermarket parking lot.

Hannah Harris, a 23-year-old British woman, met the 14-year-old at a school in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, where she later worked, and had sex with him between December 2019 and January 2020.

According to the BBC, Harris tricked the boy’s parents into letting him go out by telling them her name was Olivia and she was the mother of his fictitious teenage girlfriend, a fellow pupil named Kayla.

According to Hertfordshire police, the storey allowed Harris to pretend her ‘daughter’ was meeting up with their son in order to arrange pick-up times and locations.

According to the evidence presented at St Albans Crown Court, she texted the boy’s parents on one occasion, saying, “Seems Kayla and [the boy] are getting along well, so I am happy to ferry them around.”

“The names Kayla and Olivia were fictions to hide the fact they were meeting up,” prosecutor Simon Wilshire told the court.

“The parents were in fact talking to Ms Harris, as that was the number they had been given for ‘Olivia’.”

Over the two months, Harris took the boy out, buying him snacks, lollies and ice creams and letting him smoke cannabis.

They also had sex in a supermarket car park.The boy’s older brother discovered the relationship ruse in January 2020 and confronted his sibling, who admitted both Kayla and Olivia were made up, according to the BBC.

“When the parents realised what had happened, they realised they had unwittingly facilitated the contact,” Mr Wilshire explained.

While Harris was charged with four counts of having sex with a child, some of which involved activity in her home, she was found not guilty of three counts and convicted of the charge involving sex in the supermarket carpark.

According to the BBC, Harris told police that the relationship began when the boy sent her an Instagram message and that she kept in touch with him.

According to the judge, she “disregarded” warnings about “inappropriate discussions” and “groomed” the boy.

Harris was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday.

She will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be barred from working with children.