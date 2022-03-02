Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops

AFP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:23 pm
Russian soldiers
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KYIV – Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.

“A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of Russian servicemen, and cellphone videos are circling online of bewildered and disarmed young men in uniform.

Kyiv has sought to undermine Russian public support for the invasion by opening a telephone hotline for Russian parents to find out if their sons are among the dead or captured.

The defence ministry has published telephone numbers and and an email address to provide information about captured Russians, and mothers will be invited to Kyiv to collect their missing sons.

“You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you,” the ministry statement said.

“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging war against mothers and their captured children.”

Read More

52 mins ago
Ukraine sports stars joining fight against Russia

PARIS - From world boxing champions to football stars, top Ukrainian sportspeople...
59 mins ago
Sanctions hurt but unlikely to stop Russia: expert

PARIS - Western sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on...
1 hour ago
Top oil producers hold course despite Ukraine war

VIENNA - Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers on Wednesday...
1 hour ago
Ukraine war impact on US economy

WASHINGTON - The impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the US...
1 hour ago
Spain to send 'military hardware' to Ukraine: PM

MADRID - Spain will supply weapons directly to Ukraine following Russia's invasion,...
2 hours ago
Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV - Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Katy Perry discusses why she prefers ‘nearer to home’ residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed 'doable'...
Selena Gomez
4 mins ago
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in new alluring photos

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer. She was born on...
Yemeni Huthi
7 mins ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Tristan Thompson
8 mins ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...
Adsence Ad 300X600