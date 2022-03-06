Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 10:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ukraine is Europe’s ‘fastest growing refugee’ crisis since WWII

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 10:14 pm
Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

GENEVA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) – The number of people fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on Sunday.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande tweeted.

The UN described the outflow as “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”. On Saturday it had reported that nearly 1.37 million refugees had fled.

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also expressed grave concern at the worsening humanitarian situation.

“@WHO has confirmed several attacks on health care in #Ukraine, causing multiple deaths and injuries. Additional reports are being investigated,” Tedros tweeted.

“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law.”

The WHO said on Sunday it had deployed staff to Moldova, Poland and Romania “to scale up (the) response capacities of its country offices, including operations, engagement with partners and support to the (Ukrainian) government for the health response”.

The body said it had also mobilised logistics to set up an operational hub in neighbouring Poland and help secure land corridors “to facilitate rapid movement of supplies to affected populations”.

It added a second shipment of health supplies was on its way to Poland, following the first shipment on Thursday that included trauma and emergency health supplies.

The WHO had earlier condemned a slew of verified reports of attacks on health care in Ukraine.

UN officials said they expected the wave of refugees to intensify further as the Russian army pressed its offensive, particularly toward the Ukranian capital Kyiv.

Since Russia invaded on February 24, a total of 922,400 people have fled Ukraine to Poland, Polish border guards said on Sunday.

Hungary, Moldova, Romanian and Slovakia have also seen Ukrainian refugees arrive.

Read More

1 hour ago
Cilla Black death: How did Cilla Black pass away? What was the cause of death for the celebrity?

Cilla Black passed away on August 1, 2015. The legendary singer rose...
2 hours ago
Iowa Tornado kills at least 7, including 2 children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Residents of the Madison County town of...
2 hours ago
Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on

LONDON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Another strong week for oil ended as...
3 hours ago
Land-sea trade corridor facilitates car imports from the Middle East to China

NANNING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Carrying 100 imported cars from the United...
3 hours ago
A reality star in the United States has raised a whopping $25 million for the Ukraine relief effort

According to The New York Post, US reality TV star Bethenny Frankel...
3 hours ago
Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Mariupol

KIEV - Ukraine on Sunday started evacuating civilians from Mariupol, a port...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

insect bites
7 seconds ago
After a mysterious insect bites her during a safari, a woman’s legs swell and develop multiple ulcers

HECKMONDWIKE: A 48-year-old woman from Yorkshire received the shock of her life...
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout
7 mins ago
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Black market fears, problems with online payments...
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee
13 mins ago
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through ‘negotiation or war’: Elysee

PARIS, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart...
IPL Schedule 2022
13 mins ago
IPL Schedule 2022: Schedule, venue, match timings

IPL Schedule 2022: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin...
Adsence Ad 300X600