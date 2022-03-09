Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:27 pm
Ukraine Russia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KYIV – Ukraine and Russia have agreed on six humanitarian routes for civilian evacuation, according to Interfax-Ukraine, quoting Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to Vereshchuk, the warring parties would pause hostilities in order to evacuate residents from Energodar in southern Ukraine, Sumy in the country’s northeast, Mariupol, Izum, and Volnovakha in eastern Ukraine, and seven cities and towns around Kyiv.

Read More: US waging ‘economic war’ on Russia

According to Vereshchuk, the truce would extend from 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) until 9:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.

Read More

2 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine agree day-long evacuation corridors: Ukraine official

KYIV - Russia and Ukraine agreed on Wednesday to a day-long truce...
5 hours ago
Fake propaganda?

A fake propaganda piece against Russia is being made. Here's a clip...
5 hours ago
Lacking oversight, Telegram thrives in Ukraine disinformation battle

WASHINGTON - Two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, an account on the Telegram messaging...
14 hours ago
Employees are enraged that Disney is refusing to condemn Florida's Don't Say Gay bill

Employees at Disney are outraged by the company's decision not to condemn...
14 hours ago
Joe Biden will sign an executive order regulating and issuing cryptocurrency

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this...
17 hours ago
JetBlue's founder's new venture Breeze Airways intends to nearly double its route network and add cross-country flights

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it plans to nearly double its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rupee
16 mins ago
Rupee slides to historic low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee declined 2 paisas to the dollar on Wednesday to...
20 mins ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about minor details in the movie Turning Red that she loves

Turning Red, the latest film from Disney and Pixar, tells the wonderful...
bride groom
21 mins ago
Watch: The groom sobs as the bride dances for him

In the viral clip, the bride surprises the groom by dedicating a...
philippines
21 mins ago
Philippines logs 580 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 580 new COVID-19...
Adsence Ad 300X600