Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation

KYIV – Ukraine and Russia have agreed on six humanitarian routes for civilian evacuation, according to Interfax-Ukraine, quoting Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to Vereshchuk, the warring parties would pause hostilities in order to evacuate residents from Energodar in southern Ukraine, Sumy in the country’s northeast, Mariupol, Izum, and Volnovakha in eastern Ukraine, and seven cities and towns around Kyiv.

According to Vereshchuk, the truce would extend from 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) until 9:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.