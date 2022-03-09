Adsence Ads 300X250
09th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Ukraine to discuss ceasefire with Russian counterpart

09th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Ukraine
KYIV – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will discuss a ceasefire with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, at the upcoming meeting in Turkey, the UNN news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Russian forces from the territory of Ukraine are on the table,” Kuleba said.

He emphasized the need to hold a dialogue with Russia to stop the conflict in Ukraine and save the lives of the Ukrainian people.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Kuleba and Lavrov will meet in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

