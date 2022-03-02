Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, says Russia

Vienna – IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated Wednesday that Russia has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its forces have gained control of the land around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine.

Russian diplomats in Vienna told the IAEA that staff at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, have resumed their work on nuclear safety and radiation monitoring in regular mode of operation, and “radiation levels remain normal,” according to Grossi.

According to the statement, the Zaporizhzhia plant houses six of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday that its nuclear power plants are operating normally and that its nuclear regulatory bodies are in contact with the country’s nuclear facilities, according to the IAEA chairman.

Grossi has made it plain that any military or other action that would jeopardise the safety or security of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors must be avoided.