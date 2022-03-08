Ukrainian women are honoured on Women’s Day for their bravery 

On International Women’s Day, which is celebrated around the world on Tuesday, a group of exceptional women has been at the forefront of Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

Women make up more than 15% of the regular Ukrainian army, according to a recent poll conducted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the latest survey, more than 15% of the regular Ukrainian army are women. Number of those who defend Ukraine now in a different way is impossible to count. Thank you! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/yZTiV5AGQo — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 8, 2022

Ukrainian women soldiers in military dress are shown wielding firearms in a video that has gone viral. One of the women is overheard discussing battling the enemy.

She said, “We are women of Ukraine. We have blessed our men to protect our land. We have already taken our children to safety. The genetic fund of our nation is reliably protected. We join the men and the Ukrainian army. We will destroy the enemy on every inch of Ukrainian land in every city, every village, forest and field. For every child, woman, old man, ruined house, street, even barn, we will shoot you like rabid dogs. Glory to Ukraine! Death to enemies!”

Жінки воїни вітають рашистів з 8 березня. Слава Нації 🇺🇦

Смерть ворогам🔥#stoprussia

Telegram – https://t.co/GLExONwd4u

Прошу поширення 🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Xi3R1gp813 — Анатолій Штефан (Штірліц) (@Shtirlitz53) March 7, 2022

Women from Ukraine were also offered support by the United Nations Women. The UN said in a tweet, “Today & every day, let’s remember that whatever the crisis, from conflict to climate, all women & girls must live free & equal,” The ladies of Ukraine have gotten even greater praise.

This #IWD2022 comes at a time when #Ukraine is under military attack & decades of progress on gender equality are being reversed in #Afghanistan. Today & every day, let's remember that whatever the crisis, from conflict to climate, all women & girls must live free & equal. pic.twitter.com/Z3lDVaqoHG — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 8, 2022

See the following posts:

Today, on #IWD, thinking of the courageous women of Ukraine.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zyc6ZN7vUu — E L James 💙 (@E_L_James) March 8, 2022

As we celebrate #IWD2022, we thank all the women who volunteered at the relief camp in Rzeszów, Poland, serving tirelessly to provide support, comfort and care to evacuees from Ukraine. They are always an inspiration to everyone at @BAPS. pic.twitter.com/2XPc6LfMiI — Neasden Temple (@NeasdenTemple) March 8, 2022

As we mark International Women’s Day, I pay tribute the brave women of Ukraine.@Conservatives women MPs support their heroic efforts defending freedom and democracy. #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/SHi1AVDVMT — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 8, 2022

As we mark #InternationalWomensDay2022, my admiration and solidarity with women and girls of #Ukraine for their resilience and courage facing Russian agression, their humanity and heroism will prevail over brutality of #Russia #StopRussianAggression #WeStandWithUkraine #IWD2022 — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) March 8, 2022

Kira Rudit, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, raised women’s spirits in the war-hit country.

In a video released to Twitter, Rudit was heard saying, “It’s already past midnight in Kyiv and it’s officially International Women’s Day. Usually, these days kids give their mums cards, flowers to say how special they are. This year, our kids have been robbed of this holiday. They are either in refugee camps or very far away from us. This year, Ukrainian women are not only holding flowers but also guns to protect our country along with our men from Putin. I want to congratulate all Ukrainian women for standing up and fighting. You are incredible.”