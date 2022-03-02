Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

UVAS faculty won 12 research grants

Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
UVAS faculty
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) faculty members have won 12 competitive research projects worth Rs70 million from the Higher Education Commission (HEC)-National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU), a statement said on Wednesday.

The faculty members who won the grants are Dr Adeel Masood Butt (Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences), Dr Hafiz Awais Nawaz (IPS), Dr Shaista Qamar (IPS), Dr Hamid Saeed Shah (IPS), Dr Imran Zahoor (Animal Breeding and Genetics), Dr Atia Basheer (Animal Breeding and Genetics), Dr Mateen Abbas (Quality Operations Lab), Dr Hafiz Hussain Azhar (Social Sciences), Dr Sidra Safdar (Wildlife and Ecology), Dr Arfan Ahmad (University Diagnostic Lab), Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed (Pathobiology CVAS Jhang) and Dr Nabila Gulzar (Dairy Technology).

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the faculty members and appreciated their efforts and the role of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation.

Read More

4 hours ago
Saudi oil giant Aramco shares hit record high

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco’s shares rose to a record high on...
4 hours ago
Energy prices push Eurozone inflation to record high

BRUSSELS: Eurozone inflation soared in February to a record high of 5.8...
4 hours ago
German unemployment rate falls back to pre-pandemic level

FRANKFURT: German unemployment dropped to pre-pandemic levels in February, two years after...
4 hours ago
World Bank announces over $1 billion in aid for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Tuesday announced more than $1 billion in...
4 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard, Amex block Russian banks after sanctions

NEW YORK: US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said...
5 hours ago
Scrounging for food in ‘hunger hotspot’ Colombia

BOGOTA: While the Colombian government fumes over being listed as a “hunger...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen
33 seconds ago
The Queen’s main concern when she saw Anne’s bridesmaid gown for the first time

When attending a bridesmaid dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Anne, the...
Srivalli
16 mins ago
Watch Video: Artist begin to dance on Srivalli in the middle of the play

In the middle of the play suddenly starts the Srivalli song and...
Quetta bomb blast
18 mins ago
Ex-police official among three killed, 14 injured in Quetta bomb blast

A retired DSP and two other persons were killed in a bomb...
22 mins ago
Katy Perry discusses why she prefers ‘nearer to home’ residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed 'doable'...
Adsence Ad 300X600