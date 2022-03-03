Uzbek president accorded with guard of honour at PM Office

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev given guard of honour by the contingents of the three services. Photo/ APP

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was given a red carpet welcome as he arrived at PM Office in Islamabad at start of his two-day state visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Uzbek president at the official welcome ceremony where he was also given guard of honour by the contingents of the three services.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is visiting here at the prime minister’s invitation, reviewed the guard of honor. The national anthems of both the countries were also played at the ceremony.

Later, the Uzbek president and the prime minister introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for one-on-one meeting.

The visiting dignitary also planted a sapling at the lawn of the PM Office.

This is the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since assuming office in 2016.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister and other cabinet members, senior government officials, and business and media personnel.

The prime minister will also host a state banquet for the Uzbek president, who will also have a separate meeting with President Arif Alvi.

The visit will also mark the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day state visit, where he would meet the country’s leadership and discuss the bilateral ties as well as connectivity projects.

The Uzbek president was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan as he alighted from his special aircraft at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation including the cabinet members and businessmen, Uzbek president is visiting Pakistan from March 3-4 at the invitation of the Pakistani premier.

The prime minister, accompanied by Federal Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, warmly welcomed the Uzbek president, who is here on his first visit after assuming office in 2016.

Clad in cultural dresses, two kids presented a bouquet to the guest as the cannons boomed in the backdrop to acclaim the arrival of the guest.

The smartly turned-out static guards saluted the visiting dignitary as the national flags of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were lined up at the airbase as well as the route of his motorcade.