Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Uzbek President to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:33 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will arrive Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day state visit to Pakistan.

The President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, business and media personnel. This will be the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since assuming office in 2016.

The state visit of President Mirziyoyev would mark historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains. They will have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues. A number of bilateral Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding will be signed.

The Prime Minister will hold one-on-one meeting with the Uzbek President to be followed by delegation-level talks and Joint Media Stakeout. The Prime Minister will also host a State Banquet in his honour. President Mirziyoyev will have separate meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

The two sides would focus on enhancing political and strategic linkages, fast tracking trade, transit and economic ties, enhancing connectivity, and promoting educational and cultural collaboration.

The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, connecting Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, will be a key area of deliberations. There will also be fruitful interaction with leading businessmen of the two countries.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are linked through common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. The two countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at the UN, OIC, ECO and SCO.

Prior to the President’s visit, the two sides are scheduled to hold the 7th Session of Joint Ministerial Commission and 2nd Joint Business Forum in Islamabad tomorrow.

Pakistan has enhanced its engagement with Central Asian countries within the framework of “Vision Central Asia” policy, with five key strands, including political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people relations.

Read More

3 hours ago
President Alvi recommends short-term degree programs for efficient human resource

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said to avail tremendous opportunities offered...
3 hours ago
Jiye Technologies announces Pakistan’s first B2B BNPL to help boost the agriculture sector

Jiye Technologies, the fastest growing Agri-Tech platform in Pakistan has announced a...
13 hours ago
PM Imran will launch disbursement of interest-free loans to low-income groups

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the disbursement of the interest-free loans...
13 hours ago
CAOS Gen Bajwa urges Baloch youth to join law enforcement agencies

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said...
16 hours ago
Bilawal says PPP will never accept selected prime minister

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that this...
17 hours ago
Chaudhry brothers assure PM Imran of their full support

Chaudhry brothers have assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kamyab Pakistan
55 seconds ago
PM launches interest-free loans for 4.5 m families under Kamyab Pakistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that nearly 4.5 million...
pakistan
3 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22...
5 mins ago
Government to announce increase in salaries of govt servants: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen says the government would not increase petroleum...
11 mins ago
FBR successfully knocked down February revenue target: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the FBR successfully knocked down a February...
Adsence Ad 300X600