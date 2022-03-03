Uzbek president to discuss connectivity projects with Pakistan

The Uzbek president was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan as he alighted from his special aircraft at the Nur Khan Airbase. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day state visit, where he would meet the country’s leadership and discuss the bilateral ties as well as connectivity projects.

The Uzbek president was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan as he alighted from his special aircraft at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation including the cabinet members and businessmen, Uzbek president is visiting Pakistan from March 3-4 at the invitation of the Pakistani premier.

The prime minister, accompanied by Federal Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, warmly welcomed the Uzbek president, who is here on his first visit after assuming office in 2016.

Clad in cultural dresses, two kids presented a bouquet to the guest as the cannons boomed in the backdrop to acclaim the arrival of the guest.

The smartly turned-out static guards saluted the visiting dignitary as the national flags of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were lined up at the airbase as well as the route of his motorcade.

