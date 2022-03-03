Uzbekistan President arrives in Islamabad at invitation of PM Imran Khan

At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Islamabad on Thursday to pay a two-day visit to the country.

A high-level delegation including the foreign minister and other senior officials accompanied Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his trip to Pakistan.

The two sides will explore the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security, and defence domains.

It has been a historic moment for both countries, as this is the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since he assumed office in 2016.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the visit would prove to be a milestone in boosting the existing ties between the two countries.

“The Uzbek president is due in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday). It will be a historic moment as the head of one of the most important Central Asian states will be in Pakistan,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Uzbekistan National Dress and Fabric Exhibition.’