Watch: A badger caught between a home and a fence

Animal rescuers were called to a home in the United Kingdom to assist a badger trapped between a house and a fence.

Residents in Reepham, Norfolk, England, heard a dog howling around 4 a.m., and later discovered the dog was barking at a badger wedged between a house’s outside wall and a fence, according to the RSPCA.

According to RSPCA rescuer, Ben Kirby stated, “It was clear he had tried digging himself out, as there was the start of a hole dug under the fence, but that didn’t work.”

Kirby added, “Happily, when I checked him over he had no visible injuries so I was able to release him in the countryside nearby.”

As Kirby stated that two neighbours helped him remove a part of the fence and catch the badger with a catchpole in a kennel.