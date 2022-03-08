Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 01:00 pm
WATCH: Bimash Maroof celebrates her 50 in a cradle style

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 01:00 pm
bismah maroof
Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan women’s team, is leading by example in the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, where she is also carrying her baby daughter Fatima.

The 30-year-old is returning to international cricket after giving birth in December 2020, and she scored a half-century in her second match back, dedicating it to her seven-month-old daughter.

In the dressing room, she celebrated her fiftieth birthday with a cradle-style celebration while looking at her kid.

 

Meanwhile, she became the first Pakistani player to reach a half-century in an ODI World Cup match against Australia.

On 78, the left-hander stayed undefeated. The skipper hit eight boundaries in her 122-ball innings, helping her team to a total of 190 for six.

It wasn’t enough, as Australia lost three wickets in the 35th over in chasing down the score. On March 11, the Girls in Green will face South Africa.

In their previous encounter with India, Girls in Green lost the match by 106 runs.

