Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: David Warner flabbergasted by the beauty of Islamabad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
David Warner

David Warner © Pakistan Cricket YouTube

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: David Warner, Australia’s veteran opener, is flabbergasted by the beauty of Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad.

Warner, who is on his first visit to Pakistan, was taken aback by the stunning vista from his hotel room in Islamabad.

“We went to Islamabad first and I’ve only great words to say about the place. It’s amazing, you have the mountains in the background and it’s quite visible from the hotel and the ground,” David Warner stated.

Warner went on to say that he is enjoying his time in Pakistan and that he had a terrific time on the field at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in front of a raucous crowd.

He believes that the most essential component of sports is the fans, and that it is important to provide them with something to enjoy while on the field.

As he loved his time on the field, Warner’s dance movements in the ground became popular on social media.

The 35-year-old remarked that he believes it is critical to entertain the audience in whatever manner possible.

He also praised the enthusiastic fans in Rawalpindi for their support for both teams during the first Test.

He stated that fans invest a significant amount of money and time to see them play and follow them on social media, and he believes it is his responsibility to return the favour.

Have a look

The first Test match between the two sides ended in a dismal tie, and both teams will be hoping to gain an advantage in the second Test match, which will begin on March 12 at National Stadium Karachi.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Australia's Warner pledges to attend idol Warne's funeral

KARACHI: Australian opener David Warner plans to attend the state funeral of...
4 hours ago
Hosts New Zealand beat limp India to showcase World Cup credentials

HAMILTON: Hosts New Zealand inflicted India's first defeat of the Women's Cricket World Cup...
5 hours ago
Vettel wears heart on his helmet over invasion of Ukraine

SAKHIR, Bahrain - Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel had a...
7 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia to enter with two spinner in second Test

KARACHI: After Pakistan batted their seamers into the ground in the draw at...
7 hours ago
India looks to defeat Sri Lanka sweep in pink ball second Test

India will be heavy favorites to keep their pink-ball Test record intact...
8 hours ago
India cricket greats welcome 'Mankad' run out law change

NEW DELHI: India greats such as Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed cricket's governing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Christopher Abbott joins the cast pf Kraven the Hunter

Christopher Abbott, will join the cast of Sony Pictures' Marvel film 'Kraven...
8 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson announced the dates of his two upcoming movies Black Adam and DC Leaque of Super Pets

DC fans will have to wait a little longer. As actor Dwayne...
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife's birthday with a star-studded party
18 mins ago
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina's birthday with a fun-filled birthday...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos
23 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
Adsence Ad 300X600