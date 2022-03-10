Watch: David Warner flabbergasted by the beauty of Islamabad

KARACHI: David Warner, Australia’s veteran opener, is flabbergasted by the beauty of Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad.

Warner, who is on his first visit to Pakistan, was taken aback by the stunning vista from his hotel room in Islamabad.

“We went to Islamabad first and I’ve only great words to say about the place. It’s amazing, you have the mountains in the background and it’s quite visible from the hotel and the ground,” David Warner stated.

Warner went on to say that he is enjoying his time in Pakistan and that he had a terrific time on the field at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in front of a raucous crowd.

He believes that the most essential component of sports is the fans, and that it is important to provide them with something to enjoy while on the field.

As he loved his time on the field, Warner’s dance movements in the ground became popular on social media.

The 35-year-old remarked that he believes it is critical to entertain the audience in whatever manner possible.

He also praised the enthusiastic fans in Rawalpindi for their support for both teams during the first Test.

He stated that fans invest a significant amount of money and time to see them play and follow them on social media, and he believes it is his responsibility to return the favour.

Have a look

The first Test match between the two sides ended in a dismal tie, and both teams will be hoping to gain an advantage in the second Test match, which will begin on March 12 at National Stadium Karachi.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com