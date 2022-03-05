Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: In Gujarat, a train guard’s quick emergency brake saves a passenger’s life

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:40 pm
train

WATCH VIDEO: In Gujarat, a train guard’s quick emergency brake saves a passenger’s life

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The timely intervention of the train manager at Surat railway station saved Aman from serious injury. A video of the incident, shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways, has now gone viral. It’s possible that you’ll be taken aback.

A train can be seen leaving the platform and picking up speed in the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, a passenger was seen standing at a door, attempting to exit the moving train. As the video progresses, the man attempts to exit the train but slips and becomes trapped between the platform and the train.

However, the train abruptly comes to a halt, and the man leaps to the platform without injury.

“Vigilance and promptness saved the passenger’s life!” A passenger ran between the platform and the train while attempting to alight from a moving train at Surat railway station in Gujarat. At the same time, the train manager (guard) acted quickly by applying the emergency brake, saving the passenger’s life,” according to the caption.

Take a look:

The video has received over 12,000 views and several angry comments from netizens. While some praised the train guard’s promptness and suggested that the individual be rewarded, others suggested that the passenger be heavily fined.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Kate Middleton had a heart-to-heart with Queen Elizabeth II about her parenting difficulties: experts

As a mother of three young children, the Duchess of Cambridge must...
6 hours ago
Death toll in Peshawar blast incident climbs to 62

PESHAWAR: Death toll in the Peshawar blast incident has climbed to 62...
6 hours ago
Madamé Albana Planeja holds a special event to advocate Women Empowerment

Equality and diversity are an important aspect for the society's growth, as...
6 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin to hold a conversation on Sunday: Spokesperson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin...
6 hours ago
South Korea reports 254,327 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 5 - South Korea reported 254,327 new COVID-19 cases as...
6 hours ago
The evacuation of Mariupol has been put on hold

Officials in Mariupol claim that Russian soldiers are violating the truce, and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Horoscope Today
15 seconds ago
Horoscope Today 5th March- The ‘Luckiest Day of the Year’ has arrived, bringing you a miracle.

Are you ready to strike it rich? I'm sure you are! It's...
Mila Kunis
16 mins ago
Mila Kunis says she’s “never been more proud to be Ukrainian,” and she’s launching a refugee fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on social media in...
Britney Spears
20 mins ago
Britney Spears has hinted that she is secretly married to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, a US singer and songwriter, has hinted at secretly marrying...
Vicky Kaushal
23 mins ago
Watch Vicky Kaushal grooves to Hasan Raheem’s song ‘Joona’

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number...
Adsence Ad 300X600