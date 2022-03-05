WATCH VIDEO: In Gujarat, a train guard’s quick emergency brake saves a passenger’s life

The timely intervention of the train manager at Surat railway station saved Aman from serious injury. A video of the incident, shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways, has now gone viral. It’s possible that you’ll be taken aback.

A train can be seen leaving the platform and picking up speed in the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, a passenger was seen standing at a door, attempting to exit the moving train. As the video progresses, the man attempts to exit the train but slips and becomes trapped between the platform and the train.

However, the train abruptly comes to a halt, and the man leaps to the platform without injury.

“Vigilance and promptness saved the passenger’s life!” A passenger ran between the platform and the train while attempting to alight from a moving train at Surat railway station in Gujarat. At the same time, the train manager (guard) acted quickly by applying the emergency brake, saving the passenger’s life,” according to the caption.

Take a look:

The video has received over 12,000 views and several angry comments from netizens. While some praised the train guard’s promptness and suggested that the individual be rewarded, others suggested that the passenger be heavily fined.