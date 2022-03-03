‘We Did It’: Ukrainians cheer as they ride in a captured Russian tank

According to a video posted on Twitter, Ukrainians shouted as they rode in the Russian tank on top of a T-80BVM armoured fighting tank. The video went viral on social media during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A group of Ukrainians allegedly “captured” a Russian tank and drove it across frozen fields for a joyride. They were heard yelling “we did it” and “glory to Ukraine” as they rode the tank through the snow-covered field, delighted and smiling.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged Ukrainians to keep fighting, though he did not disclose whether Russians had captured any cities. “They will have no peace here,” Zelenskyy said.

He also advises the Russian forces to “go home” and refers to them as “confused children who have been used.”