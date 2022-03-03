Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:01 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘We Did It’: Ukrainians cheer as they ride in a captured Russian tank

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:01 pm
Russian tank
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a video posted on Twitter, Ukrainians shouted as they rode in the Russian tank on top of a T-80BVM armoured fighting tank. The video went viral on social media during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A group of Ukrainians allegedly “captured” a Russian tank and drove it across frozen fields for a joyride. They were heard yelling “we did it” and “glory to Ukraine” as they rode the tank through the snow-covered field, delighted and smiling.

Read more: Watch: Russian soldier breaks down in tears Ukrainians offer him food and tea

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged Ukrainians to keep fighting, though he did not disclose whether Russians had captured any cities. “They will have no peace here,” Zelenskyy said.

He also advises the Russian forces to “go home” and refers to them as “confused children who have been used.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Watch Video: A little girl amazingly dances on Kacha Badam

The Bengali Kacha Badam song became one of the most popular Instagram...
3 hours ago
Watch: Russian soldier breaks down in tears Ukrainians offer him food and tea

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, reports have...
17 hours ago
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today 03 March 2022

Today is the last day to redeem your PUBG code. Check the...
18 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 3rd March #257 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 257 that was released today, 2nd March,...
18 hours ago
Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March 2022

Greetings, nerds! What do you have planned for the day? Guess what...
18 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 03 March 2022

3 March 2022: Free Fire Redeem Code: The cosmetics of Free Fire...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
12 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for 3rd march 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 3rd March 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
17 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 3rd, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (3rd, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR
22 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs4695.00 and...
AED to PKR
23 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
Adsence Ad 300X600