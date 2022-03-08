“We have to focus on women empowerment in country”, PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that in Pakistan, most women have been deprived of inheritance rights.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day in Rawalpindi.

“We have enacted the law to give women inheritance rights, and now we have to work to empower the women”, he added.

While highlighting the domestic abuse and other marital issues, the premier underscored that the country needed to enforce basic human rights for the security of gender.

“I assure the women of Pakistan that PTI’s government is and will work for the real empowerment of women,” he added.

Regretting that education of girls was ignored in the past, he said the present government has taken several initiatives to ensure their education.

He maintained that the stipend under Ehsaas Programme was being disbursed mostly by the women of Pakistan.

Imran Khan also maintained that the incumbent government is the only one who worked with heart and soul to empower the women in the country.

“Allah has sent the man to maintain justice in the world”, he added. Imran Khan also made it clear that he would not give NRO to the miscreants.

“This fight is also important for protection of rights of weak segments of the society, including the women.”