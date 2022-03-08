Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 01:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

“We have to focus on women empowerment in country”, PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 01:02 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that in Pakistan, most women have been deprived of inheritance rights.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day in Rawalpindi.

“We have enacted the law to give women inheritance rights, and now we have to work to empower the women”, he added.

While highlighting the domestic abuse and other marital issues, the premier underscored that the country needed to enforce basic human rights for the security of gender.

Read more: PM Imran to arrive Karachi tomorrow, to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

“I assure the women of Pakistan that PTI’s government is and will work for the real empowerment of women,” he added.

Regretting that education of girls was ignored in the past, he said the present government has taken several initiatives to ensure their education.

He maintained that the stipend under Ehsaas Programme was being disbursed mostly by the women of Pakistan.

Imran Khan also maintained that the incumbent government is the only one who worked with heart and soul to empower the women in the country.

“Allah has sent the man to maintain justice in the world”, he added. Imran Khan also made it clear that he would not give NRO to the miscreants.

“This fight is also important for protection of rights of weak segments of the society, including the women.”

Read More

1 hour ago
SHC directs Hareem Shah to appear before FIA for inquiry

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed TikTok star Hareem...
1 hour ago
PIA starts operation to airlift Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Tuesday started its operation to airlift...
1 hour ago
International Women's Day being observed in Pakistan, across the world

International Women's Day is being observed in Pakistan and across the world...
2 hours ago
Police arrest two women for drug peddling in Karachi

KARACHI: In a raid, police have arrested two women embroiled in drug...
2 hours ago
Fifth international PATS competition kicks off

ISLAMABAD: Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 commenced at the...
2 hours ago
Man kills four including wife, two in-laws over family dispute

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

bismah maroof
3 mins ago
WATCH: Bimash Maroof celebrates her 50 in a cradle style

Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan women's team, is leading by...
8 mins ago
Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily new COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 after more...
11 mins ago
PM Imran to arrive Karachi tomorrow, to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the top leadership...
pakistan
28 mins ago
Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of...
Adsence Ad 300X600