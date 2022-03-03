Weather to remain cold & dry in most parts of country today

As per Meteorological Department, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind/thunderstorms is likely to prevail in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northeast Punjab.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar sixteen, Karachi twenty, Quetta and Murree five, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to the met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla, while partly cloudy in Jammu.

The temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian three, Jammu thirteen, Leh minus five, Pulwama two and Baramulla four degree centigrade.