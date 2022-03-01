Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

West ready to sanction Russia

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 03:37 pm
sanctions
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Warsaw – On a visit to Poland on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the West will maintain economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime indefinitely after it invaded Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin has also misjudged the West’s and the rest of the world’s solidarity and commitment,” he told reporters. “And we will maintain the economic pressure… it is clearly having a huge effect.” We are prepared to intensify and persevere for as long as it takes.

Read More

33 mins ago
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

NEW DELHI- An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in shelling in Ukraine,...
42 mins ago
Russia strikes Ukrainian cities

KYIV - Russian forces struck cities in eastern Ukraine and massed armoured vehicles and...
1 hour ago
Ukraine struggles with message in pro-Moscow southern Africa

PRETORIA - Ukraine is finding it hard to get its message across in...
1 hour ago
Red Cross wants $270 million for Ukraine operations

GENEVA - The Red Cross appealed on Tuesday for more than $270...
7 hours ago
Nuclear sabre-rattling: When Pakistan, India almost headed towards war

PARIS:  With President Vladimir Putin putting Russia's vast nuclear arsenal -- the...
16 hours ago
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost

MILAN, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - Italy's government approved measures Monday to alleviate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Depardieu
5 seconds ago
Putin’s friend objects to ‘fratricidal’ war

PARIS - French actor Gerard Depardieu, a friend of Russian President Vladimir...
3 mins ago
Bilawal Zardari asks PM Imran to dissolve assemblies, hold elections

NAUSHAHRO FIROZ: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday...
7 mins ago
SHC orders maintaining status quo in Dr Samreen’s appointment in SHEC

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered to maintain status quo in...
LTO
15 mins ago
LTO Karachi crosses Rs1 trillion collection

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has crossed the tax collection...
Adsence Ad 300X600