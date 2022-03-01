Adsence Ad 160X600
West ready to sanction Russia
Warsaw – On a visit to Poland on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the West will maintain economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime indefinitely after it invaded Ukraine.
“Vladimir Putin has also misjudged the West’s and the rest of the world’s solidarity and commitment,” he told reporters. “And we will maintain the economic pressure… it is clearly having a huge effect.” We are prepared to intensify and persevere for as long as it takes.
