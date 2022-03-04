What Did Shane Warne said about war in Ukraine War days before his death

Shane Warne slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in tweets days before his untimely death at the age of 52, calling it “unprovoked” and “unjustified.”

“The entire world is rooting for the Ukrainian people as they face an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The images are horrifying, and I can’t believe nothing is being done to stop it. I’m sending my heartfelt condolences to my Ukrainian friend @jksheva7 and his family “Warne tagged his friend and Ukrainian football manager Andriy Shevchenko in his tweet.

The entire world is with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The pictures are horrific and I can’t believe more is not being done to stop this. Sending lots of love to my Ukrainian mate @jksheva7 and his family ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 26, 2022

The legendary cricketer died today of a suspected heart attack today at a villa in Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, amassed 708 wickets in 145 Tests over a 15-year career. He was a member of Australia’s World Cup-winning team in 1999.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

On February 24, Russia launched an early-morning attack on Ukraine, a neighbour and former member of the Soviet Union.

Moscow has since taken control of several key Ukrainian institutions, including the port city of Kherson. Russian forces, armed with tanks, missiles, and bombs, are encountering stiff resistance from Ukraine’s valiant forces.

The West has united in condemning the Russian attack, with several countries imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia.