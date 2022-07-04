4rth of July parade in Illinois degenerates into mayhem

A Sudden shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

100 law enforcement personnel reportedly searching for the culprit on the site.

Rep. Brad Schnider claims to have been present during the shooting in March but provided no other information.

Advertisement

Following a shooting at a 4rth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday. At least six people however killed and 31 more were hospitalized.

The city of Highland Park first reported that 16 people badly hurt and 5 had died in 4rth of July parade. But officials later changed the number to 6 dead and 31 hurt during a press conference in the afternoon.

Authorities provided little other information beyond their claim that a “high-powered” gun had been discovered on a rooftop.

Authorities however looking for the culprit, and they have found evidence of a firearm.

At least 100 law enforcement personnel reportedly searching for the culprit on the site, according to Chris Covelli.

In order to help the police with their investigation. He pleaded with local businesses and parade participants to review their images and recordings.

Advertisement

Authorities instructed the inhabitants within a mile radius to remain indoors while they conducted their investigation.

Read More:

According to reporters, witnesses reported seeing at least five bloodied persons laying on the ground. Other people hid under blankets as the sound of gunfire caused crowds to flee.

Rep. Brad Schnider, a Democrat from Illinois, claims to have been present during the shooting in March.

In a tweet, he reaffirmed that he however safe but provided no other information.

Hearing of fatalities and injuries. My condolences go out to the family and friends, along with my prayers for the hurt and for my neighborhood. I also pledge to do everything in my power to make our kids’ safety a priority.