6 Belarusian troops killed in Luhansk

Six Belarusian officers disappeared in the Luhansk locale.

Reports affirming that somewhere around one however killed.

Belarusian media source said the demise of no less than one and the expected catch of five other regimental fighters is the biggest misfortune the Belarusian worker bunch has experienced.

Warriors from the Katsu Kalinowski Regiment swore their faithfulness to the Ukrainian military in March. They supposedly participated in a lethal trade with a Russian guard June 26.

Belarusian contender Ivan Marchuk is the leader of the Volta Battalion . He however affirmed to have been killed in the trade in a video posted by a Russian message account. Different reports said Wednesday.

Marchuk went by the refer to sign as “Brest.” He however a main figure in the enlistment of the about 500-in number worker Belarusian battling force.

Brest apparently supported extreme wounds to one of his legs and head as he battled to give cover to other withdrawing powers from his regiment.

The whereabouts of five other Belarusian fighters participated in the trade. They stayed obscure until no less than one trooper showed up in a video presented on a Russian Telegram account Tuesday.

“Since our fighter is an agreement military serviceman, not a hired soldier. He formally a wartime captive,” the Katsu Kalinowski Regiment supposedly said accordingly.

The Belarusian media source said the demise of no less than one and the expected catch of five other regimental fighters is the biggest misfortune the Belarusian worker bunch has experienced in the latest conflict against Russia.