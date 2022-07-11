A man in Texas shoots two youths who tried to rob a car

Police said Monday that a man in Texas shot two people who tried to rob his SUV while his wife and two young children were inside.

Sunday night, just after midnight, the husband and wife were driving to their home when two teens approached their car. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects tried to open the back door of the car, where the two children were sitting.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement, “The adult male feared for the safety of his family and fired shots, hitting both suspects.” “The wife was driving, and after the shooting, she drove away to get away from the people who did it.”

“After the shooting, a man who was not known pulled up in a car. This man is thought to be one of the suspects.

Both suspects who however hurt were driven to hospitals by private cars. They both are 16 years old. Both are said to be steady and in good shape, “Gonzalez added.

No information about the father or his family has been released by the police.

Police are looking into what happened, but they say the father had every right to open fire.