Aamer Sohail Harsh Comments About Naseem Shah Draw Criticism

Aamir Sohail has been trending on Twitter because of the harsh things he said.

He said that the young bowler’s action isn’t good and that it should be changed.

Cricket fans didn’t like what he said because it was rude, so they criticized him.

Aamer Sohail, a former cricket player and commentator from Pakistan, has been trending on Twitter because of some harsh things he said about Naseem Shah, a young and talented bowler.

The commentator said that the young bowler’s action isn’t good and that it should be changed.

“Pace can’t get you wickets,” Aamir Sohail has also said. He also said that he needed to change the way he bowled. Cricket fans didn’t like what he said because it was rude, so they criticized him.

Fans said they would always be grateful to Aamir Sohail for always disliking Pakistani cricket. They said that he has always been mean to many of the players as if he has something against a certain bowler or person.

Fans also didn’t like his idea to change the way Naseem Shah acted. One fan wrote to Amir Sohail, “On the subject of changing Naseem’s action, we lost Anwar Ali because we tried to change his action too much.

It would be better to let him keep his action and work on his temperament, which he showed in the last test against Australia.”

“He can only get better.” One fan asked, “Why did Amir Sohail criticize Naseem Shah in the comment box? It seems like Amir Sohail has something against Naseem Shah on his mind.”

“I respect Aamer Sohail because he is the biggest hater Pakistani cricket has ever seen,” said another fan. One fan said, “Naseem Shah strikes… Amir Sohail in the mud,” after Naseem Shah hit the wicket.

