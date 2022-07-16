Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aamer Sohail Harsh Comments About Naseem Shah Draw Criticism

Aamer Sohail Harsh Comments About Naseem Shah Draw Criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Aamer Sohail Harsh Comments About Naseem Shah Draw Criticism

Aamer Sohail Harsh Comments About Naseem Shah Draw Criticism

Advertisement
  • Aamir Sohail has been trending on Twitter because of the harsh things he said.
  • He said that the young bowler’s action isn’t good and that it should be changed.
  • Cricket fans didn’t like what he said because it was rude, so they criticized him.
Advertisement

Aamer Sohail, a former cricket player and commentator from Pakistan, has been trending on Twitter because of some harsh things he said about Naseem Shah, a young and talented bowler.

The commentator said that the young bowler’s action isn’t good and that it should be changed.

“Pace can’t get you wickets,” Aamir Sohail has also said. He also said that he needed to change the way he bowled. Cricket fans didn’t like what he said because it was rude, so they criticized him.

Fans said they would always be grateful to Aamir Sohail for always disliking Pakistani cricket. They said that he has always been mean to many of the players as if he has something against a certain bowler or person.

Fans also didn’t like his idea to change the way Naseem Shah acted. One fan wrote to Amir Sohail, “On the subject of changing Naseem’s action, we lost Anwar Ali because we tried to change his action too much.

It would be better to let him keep his action and work on his temperament, which he showed in the last test against Australia.”

Advertisement

“He can only get better.” One fan asked, “Why did Amir Sohail criticize Naseem Shah in the comment box? It seems like Amir Sohail has something against Naseem Shah on his mind.”

“I respect Aamer Sohail because he is the biggest hater Pakistani cricket has ever seen,” said another fan. One fan said, “Naseem Shah strikes… Amir Sohail in the mud,” after Naseem Shah hit the wicket.

Also Read

Arez Ahmed wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hiba Bukhari in a heartfelt Instagram post
Arez Ahmed wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hiba Bukhari in a heartfelt Instagram post

Hiba Bukhari is celebrating her birthday today. Arez Ahmed penned a birthday...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story