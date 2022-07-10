Abducted Pakistani citizen released in Nigeria after three months

Abuzar Afzal was abducted in Nigeria on March 28

He was among 60 passengers abducted from the Kaduna train

He was released after negotiations with the terrorist group

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani national who was kidnapped in March in Nigeria has been released after more than three months in captivity.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the announcement, saying he was highly relieved by the safe release of Pakistani national Abuzar M. Afzal kidnapped in Nigeria since March.

Bilawal thanked the leadership, government and people of Nigeria for their help. He also commended the efforts of everyone in Pakistan who worked tirelessly to ensure this outcome.

Highly relieved by safe release of 🇵🇰 national Abuzar M. Afzal, kidnapped in Nigeria since March! We thank leadership, government & people of Nigeria for all their help. I also commend the efforts of everyone in Pakistan who worked tirelessly to ensure this outcome. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 10, 2022

Advertisement

Pakistani citizen Abuzar Muhammad Afzal was among the passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train who were abducted in Nigeria.

On June 12, about 11 of the victims were released while others continued in hostage A day earlier, seven of them were released including Afzal after negotiations with the militant group.

The terrorists attacked the train on March 28, killing at least eight passengers and kidnapping over 60 others. They had demanded that the Nigerian government release their members from prison or else they would kill the abducted passengers in their custody.

Abuzar Afzal was held hostage along with over 60 other people by the Nigerian terrorist group. In a terrifying video, the Pakistani national had pleaded to the Pakistani government to help them.

Abuzar had said that the kidnappers made it clear that if their demands were not met within six days, all the hostages would be killed. He said there were abducted on March 28.

Advertisement

Abuzar had urged the governments of Pakistan and Nigeria and the international community to make immediate efforts for their release. He was working at an international company in Nigeria as general manager.

Also Read 300 inmates fled after suspected Boko Haram raid on Nigeria prison Around 300 detainees showed after a thought strike to Islamist Boko Haram...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com