Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai keep it casual as they get spotted at the Mumbai Airport

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most famous power couples in Bollywood. In 2007, the two people who loved each other got married in a small, private ceremony in Mumbai. Since then, Aish and Abhi have been in the news all the time. Even though they have been together for 15 years, fans still love them and want to know more about them. The couple has been open about their relationship, marriage, and bond. They are happy together and have a daughter named Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have both been busy making movies. Abhishek is having fun trying out OTT releases like Dasvi, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Ludo, Bob Biswas, and more that have a lot of content. Aishwarya, on the other hand, has thought about being in a magnum opus like Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1, which is said to be one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made and was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted in the wee hours of the day, at the Mumbai airport. Abhshek Bachchan looked absolutely dashing in his white hoodie and grey trousers. He also had on a black shoulder bag. Aishwarya kept it casual by wearing a beautiful oversized black dress. Aishwarya led the way as Abhishek followed suit. The husband-wife duo were welcomed by the shutterbugs, who immediately began clicking them once they saw the pair head to them.