About 13,000 Starlink terminals are in Ukraine

“We are working to keep everyone’s internet connection active. In Ukraine, there are already more than 13,000 Starlink terminals. First and foremost, they are taken in by hospitals and schools wherever there is a need. Despite everything that is going on, we are confident that we will have access to the internet. We hope to constantly stay in touch “the minister remarked.

A network of satellites is used by SpaceX’s Starlink project to deliver access to broadband internet. Each subscriber’s speed can reach 1 Gbit/s, and access is offered across all continents.

As previously reported, Starlink internet will be available aboard Ukrainian trains by the end of 2022, according to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

