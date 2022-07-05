Adele seems to launch scathing attack on her former lover

Advertisement
Adele seems to launch scathing attack on her former boyfriend

  • Adele appears to have launched a savage attack on her ex-boyfriend.
  • Singer can be heard singing, “I didn’t really want to be your lover.
  • Her pirated song has been circulating on social media.
Adele appears to have launched a savage attack on her ex-boyfriend in a pirated song that has been circulating on social media.

According to the details, a demo of the earthy song But I Want To by the vocal powerhouse vocalist has been made public online.

The song, which is thought to have been recorded for her fourth album, 30, criticises previous lovers. It is unclear, though, whether Adele drew inspiration for the song from her own experiences.

The 34-year-old singer Adele can be heard singing, “I didn’t really want to be your lover, I was simply bored and you were the first one I set my eyes on.”

“Perhaps I shouldn’t have been playing with fire at that age. You kept me, hostage, with your passion like a loaded rifle, she continues.

Had to learn how to walk away as well as how to run.

“I hate that I love you, the hardest thing is I never wanted to,” the chorus continues. I want I could be near you, and it kills me that I can’t.

It continues, “Going to lose my head, going to lose my heart in your gaze.”

Also Read

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani went to see Adele performance
Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani went to see Adele performance

Farhan Akhtar and  Shibani Dandekar married in February. The couple is currently...

 

