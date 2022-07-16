Ahad Raza Mir And Sajal Aly Latest News Felt Fans In Shocked

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have stopped following each other on Instagram.

Their marriage didn’t last more than a year.

Rumors say that Ahad was caught cheating on her with another woman.

Advertisement

Fans were shocked by what they heard about Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly. When Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir stopped following each other on Instagram, it was a big story again on social media.

Fans however shocked, but they still don’t know why. Let’s check it out!

Ahad and Sajal Aly have both stopped following the other. This isn’t a big deal, but fans of the couple are very sad because they haven’t said anything about their divorce yet.

But it looks like the news that they were splitting up was true. Fans of Sahad however saddened by this news because they didn’t expect to hear about their divorce and were hoping to hear something good.

Sajal Aly and Ahad both showed up in Yaqeen Ka Safar at the same time. With their roles as Salar and Zobia in Yaqeen Ka Safar, they have just won the hearts of millions of people.

Advertisement

Their marriage didn’t last more than a year, which was too bad. When Ahad and Sajal didn’t show up at Saboor’s wedding, rumors began to spread about them.

Also, Aly Syed, Sajal Aly’s brother, calls Saboor Aly’s husband his big brother. Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir’s brave work in Resident Evil is already getting a lot of attention on social media.

Fans however upset that Ahad did so many risky things in Resident Evil. Also, rumors say that Ahad’s flirtatiousness is the reason why Sajal and Aly broke up.

He was caught cheating on her with another woman, and this is said to be the main reason why they broke up.

Also Read