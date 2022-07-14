Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil
Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

Articles
Advertisement
Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

Ahad Raza Mir Under Criticism For Bold Scenes in Resident Evil

Advertisement
  • Ahad Raza Mir’s first international project is The Resident Evil.
  • In the scenes, he was not wearing a shirt, and he also kissed another actor.
  • People are upset after seeing him in daring avatars, but his fans are defending him.
Advertisement

Ahad Raza Mir is a great Pakistani actor whose success has grown since he started working on projects outside of Pakistan.

His first international project is The Resident Evil, which is a Netflix original series. Well, the show is now available on Netflix, and Ahad’s daring scenes have already caused a big stir on the internet.

People are upset after seeing him in daring avatars, but his fans are defending his daring scenes.

People were very critical of Ahad Raza Mir for acting in risky scenes. In the scenes, he was not wearing a shirt, and he also kissed another actor.

His supporters, who are defending him, are also getting a lot of flak from the public, who is saying things like, “Shame on Ahad Raza Mir’s fans for defending his risky scenes; being an idol doesn’t mean you have to defend everything they do.”

Many people say that if Mehwish Hayat, Mahira, and Sajal had done that, the business community would have worked hard to get rid of them.

Advertisement

Many of Ahad’s fans said they liked him, but they don’t like this kissing scene.

People who used to like him say they don’t like him at all now. People say that a Pakistani actor who kisses will definitely be a big deal on social media. They said that Ahad would beat Imran Hashmi’s record.

Also Read

Aiman Khan oozes elegance in latest photoshoot
Aiman Khan oozes elegance in latest photoshoot

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story