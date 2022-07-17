Advertisement
Aijaz Aslam Introducing New Luxury Fragrance Collection

Articles
  • Pakistani actor and producer Aijaz Aslam makes perfume.
  • The line comprises men’s and women’s perfumes and an Oudh scent for either gender.
  • The local brands have improved in range, affordability, and variety.
Pakistani actor and producer Aijaz Aslam makes perfume. It follows the success of his organic skin care line. His new high-end scents will undoubtedly sell out as quickly as his other offerings.

The natural and organic nature of Aijaz Aslam’s skin-care and health-care products has led to significant response. This makes us want to test the new perfumes more. The line comprises men’s and women’s perfumes and an Oudh scent for either gender.

The actor recently thanked fans for their support of his fragrances. Then Aslam said:

“A year went into this fragrance project. I researched what Pakistanis prefer based on the weather. After several testing, we chose these four men’s and women’s scents. It was my heart and soul.”

I wanted to design a collection that was as nice as luxury perfume, lasted long, and was affordable.

It was hard to develop something that good and cheap, but our French perfume designers kept making samples based on our study until we got the ones anyone could pick up and fall in love with.

All of Aijaz Aslam’s items however sold on his website, www.aijazaslam.com, and in WB Hemani, Springs, Allure, and Al-Fatah stores.

Aslam describes how working with Hemani has helped him and how the fragrance is manufactured.

“Hemani helped me produce these perfumes at a high-tech plant, where we filter the ethanol twice so it doesn’t leave an aftertaste. The scents are frozen at -10 degrees to make them stable.”

Since the import prohibition, local brands have improved in range, affordability, availability, quality, and variety. Aijaz Aslam’s high-quality fragrances can replace pricey foreign ones.

