Many of us assumed this would be our summer of air travel after two years. The government no longer requires masks. Reopening borders had few rules. Before subvariants surfaced, travel was safe for those who have Covid-19.

Anyone who has travelled in recent months can attest to it. People are flying more since the epidemic, and airlines and airports are scrambling to keep up.

Air and ground challenges result from a lack of workers and sick days. More travellers than before 2020, but fewer pilots, flight attendants, service desk workers, security agents, technicians, and other support staff.

A third of Heathrow’s flights were late and 2% however cancelled. Wall Street Journal: 23% of flights however late and 0.5% cancelled on the same day in 2019. Airport officials have told airlines to halt summer ticket sales.

All are affected: 2,000 Lufthansa summer flights were cancelled this week. US airlines ceased flying to small cities owing to a pilot shortage. Everyone knows someone who’s been stuck in an airport or has misplaced luggage.

The classic summer air travel, one of our only getaways, is today as stressful as staying home.

How about cancelling summer and hibernating?

Managing your expectations, recognising where you are on the risk/reward continuum (if the benefits of travel outweigh the risks), learning what you can control for yourself, and knowing if you can let go of the rest are the keys to summer travel.

Stay home if a delay or cancellation worries you. Pick a car-accessible or staycation destination. During a staycation, you rest, unplug and do fun things.

