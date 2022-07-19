Bhupinder Singh, 82, died in Mumbai.

His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness.

The singer died of colorectal cancer and Covid problems.

Ajay Devgn becomes emotional after demise of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh

Ajay who has a massive fan following on social media, penned an emotional note in the stories section of Instagram. He shared a black and white picture of Bhupinder Singh and wrote, “Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder ji, Om Shanti”.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh gave his voice to several hit songs and worked with big names including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

The late singer’s wife Mitali Mukherjee told that his funeral will happen on Tuesday (July 19). Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of Criticare Asia hospital, where the singer was admitted also talked to the news portal and told that they had to put him on the ventilator after his condition got worsened on the morning of Monday (July 18). The doctor further told that he got cardiac arrest and passed away.

